Delhi Court Transfers Case Against Arvind Kejriwal To Special Judge

Delhi | | Updated: July 06, 2017 00:29 IST
Delhi court transferred case related to alleged irregularities in PWD against Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi:  A court in Delhi on Wednesday transferred to a special judge a case related to alleged irregularities in PWD works against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

District Judge Talwant Singh transferred the case to Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary to be heard on July 12.

The case is being investigated by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch, which has lodged three FIRs over alleged irregularities in PWD works.

The matter was referred to Singh by Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra last month.

Earlier, Mr Malhotra had referred the matter to the District Judge observing that ACB had lodged a First Information Report on charges of Prevention of Corruption Act, which can be tried by the special court.

The magistrate court has no jurisdiction to try cases dealing with corruption charges.

The court is hearing a criminal complaint filed by Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation founder Rahul Sharma and its Secretary Viplav Awasthy, who sought registration of a case against Mr Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, and a Public Works Department (PWD) officer on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The complainants accused them of cheating and defrauding the treasury to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

