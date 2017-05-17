Delhi Court Grants Bail To 13 In Jitender Singh Tomar Fake Degree Case

Delhi | | Updated: May 17, 2017 23:22 IST
New Delhi:  A court in Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to 13 accused in a fake degree case against Delhi's former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Garg granted bail to the accused, who included employees of Bhagalpur's Tilkamanjhi University in Bihar.

Mr Garg asked them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety bond of like amount each.

The court directed them not to leave the country without permission.

It also directed the accused not to tamper with evidence, nor try to influence witnesses in the case.

The 13 accused are Bare Narayan Singh, Razi Ahmad, Rajendra Prasad Singh, Janardan Prasad Yadav, Dinesh Kumar Shrivastava, Anil Kumar Singh, Niranjan Sharma, Sadanand Rai, Anirudh Das, RR Poddar, Surendra Prasad Singh, Ram Avtar Sharma and Ramashish Purbhe.

In March, the court had summoned all of them and Mr Tomar, in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police have chargesheeted Tomar and others under relevant sections for cheating, forgery and abetment of criminal conspiracy, among others.

Mr Tomar was arrested on June 9, 2015, and was granted bail on July 23, 2015.

