Delhi Cop Injured After Drunk Cab Driver Hits Him Near The Airport

A Delhi Police head constable was grievously injured near the Indira Gandhi International airport after being allegedly hit by a cab whose driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.The 49-year-old police officer Rakesh Chander was, on Sunday, removing barricades after completing his duty when he was hit by the car being driven by one Sanjay, who was held from the spot, said a senior police officer."The accused driver, Sanjay, was caught at the accident spot and his car seized. He was heavily drunk," said police officer Sanjay Bhatia.Mr Chander was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the same car that hit him and later shifted to a PCR van and the car was handed over to the police.Mr Chander is currently posted with the IGI airport police station and he was on duty along with his colleagues at a police picket on Sunday, said the officer.He was moving the barricades on the road around 10 PM when the car having a UP registration number approached the barricades from the Aerocity Tunnel. The vehicle hit Mr Chander and he fell on the road sustaining injuries on his limbs and head, he said.The accused has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing hurt. The injured constable is being ensured best treatment by the police department, added the officer.