Arvind Kejriwal Calls Review Meeting On Dengue, Chikungunya On May 13

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting with his ministers, all civic bodies and medical superintendents of hospitals on May 13 to review the preparedness for dealing with dengue and chikungunya. This is the first review meeting by the chief minister over the readiness to deal with dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.A senior government official said in the meeting, the chief minister will seek to know about the preparedness of the authorities last year to tackle dengue, chikungunya and also how severe the spread of these diseases can be this year."He will also seek details on the preparedness of the civic bodies to tackle these diseases," the official said.The chief minister has directed Chief Secretary MM Kutty to coordinate the meeting and asked all authorities concerned - the New Delhi Municipal Council, all three municipal corporations, medical superintendents, health department - to come prepared for the meeting.The meeting will also focus on the experience of the authorities in fighting the spread of dengue and chikungunya last year.Till April 15 this year, 27 cases of dengue and 79 chikungunya cases have been reported. Last year, 4,431 cases of dengue and 7,760 cases of chikungunya were reported.