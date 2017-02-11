Delhi Cab Drivers' Strike Continues, Commuters Hassled

Commuters had to face hardship for the second consecutive day due to the indefinite strike called by drivers working with app-based cab aggregators in Delhi-NCR. The brunt of the strike will be felt on Monday, the first working day of the week, as commuters step out to reach their destinations.Thousands of drivers have gone on the indefinite strike in protest against "low fares" and "lack" of basic amenities from app-based taxi aggregators.Sunita Sharma, a Gurugram resident working at Connaught Place, said that this morning no cabs of Ola and Uber were available to reach her office and that she had to take metro.In the evening, app-based firms were resorting to surge pricing.Coming few days might see the situation worsen as around half a dozen unions have threatened to remain on strike till their issues are addressed by cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber."We are demanding to increase the fares from the existing Rs 6 per kilometre to at least Rs 21 per kilometre. Our union also demands to withdraw 25 per cent of commission on every booking."Thousands of drivers will remain on strike on Monday as well," Ravi Rathore, vice president of the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, saidA section of drivers have been staging dharna at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands.Balwant Singh, President of Rajdhani Tourist Drivers' Union, said that government should intervene in the matter and direct app-based taxi aggregators to comply with all laid down rules.Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh (yellow-black) Taxi Union and Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh have already said that they are not a part of the strike called by drivers working with app-based cab aggregators.Rajendra Soni, general secretary of both unions, said, "Due to app-based cab service, our business were getting affected and hence, we will not support them (drivers of app-based cabs)".