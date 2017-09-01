Delhi Boy Killed Over Whitener For Inhalation As Mother Watched On

A juvenile was apprehended yesterday and another man arrested from northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy in front of his mother, following a fight over sharing whitener for inhalation to get high, the police said.In the afternoon, the police were informed that a teenager was declared "brought dead" by the doctors at a hospital after being attacked with a broken glass bottle.The deceased, Shahrukh, was a resident of Kabir Nagar.The deceased and the accused were said to be addicted to inhaling whitener. The two used to frequently fight with each other over sharing the substance, the police said.The accused, also a resident of the same area, told the police that as Shahrukh had refused to share the whitener with him, he decided to confront him.Another man, Dinesh Chegi, was also present when the altercation between the accused and the deceased took place and all three were sitting by the Kabir Nagar railway tracks, the police said.Dinesh allegedly instigated the accused to launch an attack on Shahrukh, said a senior police officer.Meanwhile, the deceased's mother was informed of the scuffle between her son and the accused. She reached the spot and saw Shahrukh collapse after the accused slit his neck with a broken glass bottle, the officer said. The accused, along with Chegi, fled the scene immediately.With the help of the locals, she rushed her son to a hospital, where he was declared "brought dead" by the doctors.A case was registered on a complaint by the deceased's mother, the police said, adding that subsequently, Dinesh was arrested and the juvenile accused apprehended.Shahrukh's body was sent for a post-mortem, the police said.