Delhi Boy, 11, Dies Allegedly After Being Beaten Up By Classmates

Vishal's family told police that he complained of pain in his stomach on Saturday and informed them about a fight he had with his classmates over a petty issue, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

Delhi | | Updated: July 17, 2017 08:10 IST
A Class 5 student's family alleged that their son died after being roughed up by classmates in school.

New Delhi:  An 11-year-old student in Delhi, who was allegedly roughed up by his classmates on Friday, died at a hospital in the city, the police said.

Vishal, a Class 5 student of a local school in north west Delhi's Rohini, died at the Safdarjang Hospital on Saturday night after he was referred there from the Ambedkar Hospital following severe pain in his stomach.

His parents alleged that on Friday their son was allegedly beaten up by his classmates in the school.

His parents told the police that he returned home that day but did not mention about the matter to them. On Saturday, he complained of pain in his stomach and informed us about a fight he had with his two-three classmates over a petty issue, following which he was rushed to the hospital, the parents told police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rishi Pal said there were no external injury marks on the boy's body as per the medical examination.

However, on the request of the father of the deceased, a medical board will be constituted to conduct post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said. Vishal was living with his parents and two younger siblings in Rohini. 

