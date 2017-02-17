Delhi Blasts: Families Of Acquitted Men Worry About Justice To Victims

It was a moment they had been waiting for 12 years. All this time, the families of the three men accused in the 2005 Delhi blast case saw them only during court hearings. But today, when Tariq Dar, Mohammad Hussain Fazli and Mohammad Rafiq Shah left the court room, they were all smiling, waving and saying "Mubarak" (congratulations) to each other. The men had all been acquitted of the charge of plotting and executing the 2005 terror attack in Delhi, which killed over 60 people.At least 10 people from the families of the accused men, including two children, had come to court for the verdict.The family of Mohammad Rafiq Shah from Srinagar said they were happy, despite the long 12-year wait. In the end, justice had prevailed, they said. Sitting outside the courtroom, Mehmooda, Mr Shah's mother, said, "I had left it to Allah, but I had faith."Mohd Rafiq Shah, 34, was a postgraduate student in Islamic studies at the Kashmir University when he was arrested from Srinagar. In the order, the judge said there were three witnesses who gave statement to show that he was in the college on the day of the blast.MS Rishi, Mr Shah's brother-in-law, who came with his wife and two children, said they had wanted to be in court for the verdict."We are lucky that his college Vice-Chancellor, two professors, and the person who takes attendance, all survived to give evidence on his behalf," Mr Rishi said. "There were a 100 prosecution witnesses. Our three witnesses only got a chance to depose last year."Despite their relief, the families said their sympathies lay with family of the victims. "We realise that even when we were suffering, the families of those who died in the blast were suffering. We feel terrible for them, that they have not managed to get any justice, or know who were the real perpetrators of the attack," said Mr Rishi.For families of those who lost loved ones, the order spelt a note of despair.Manisha Micheal, 20, is now a second year student of hotel management in Delhi. She was just 8 years old when both her parents and 18-year-old brother died in the pre-Diwali blast. She came to the court order along with her 68-year-old grandmother Celina Dass.Though Manisha is looking forward to her future and dreams of becoming an executive chef, she says it is hard for her to forgive the men behind the attack. "I cannot comment whether the police investigation was shoddy or not, but I do hope we get justice soon someday. I am not against any group or religion, but those who did wrong should be punished."