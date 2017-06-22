Delhi BJP To Launch Special Membership Vistarak Yojna Drive Tomorrow

The BJP's Delhi unit will launch a special drive -- 'Vistarak Yojna' (expansion plan) -- tomorrow to boost its membership before the next Assembly elections.Over 12,000 workers have registered themselves to carry out the task and cover households across the over 13,000 polling booths in the city, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said.They will also aware people about the achievements of the Modi government in the three years.The workers were given tips about the task assigned to them in a training workshop held today.Senior party leaders will also take part in the 15-day drive.