Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's House Ransacked, Intruders Caught On CCTV

Delhi BJP chief and lawmaker Manoj Tiwari's house was ransacked by unidentified men in the heart of the national capital last night. Mr Tiwari, a Lok Sabha member from North- East Delhi, was not present when the incident - captured on CCTV - took place. Four people have been arrested; a search is on for other suspects."Around 8-10 people attacked my residence at 159, North Avenue," the 47-year-old actor-turned-politician tweeted in the early hours today.Mr Tiwari alleged that the attackers entered his house, searched his room and assaulted his staff members. He also alleged that a man in police uniform escorted the attackers."The way a policeman escorted them to the house after they created a ruckus, shows that there is definitely a conspiracy behind this," he said."I called the DCP and they sent more policemen, who arrested the attackers," he added.The BJP lawmaker described the incident as the "biggest threat", adding that the guilty should not be spared."They are abusing people and looking for Manoj Tiwari... What is happening in Delhi? Just 100 steps away from a police station, a parliamentarian's house is attacked and staff members are beaten," Mr Tiwari was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.He also said that he would contact the Home Ministry over the incident.Last week, the BJP - under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari - swept the civic polls in Delhi, retaining control over the municipal bodies.