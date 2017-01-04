Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Blames Arvind Kejriwal, AAP For 'Misleading' Video

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters of targeting him, a day after a video of the singer-turned-politician allegedly mocking people for standing in bank and ATM queues surfaced."A video of mine is going viral and it is being done by Arvind Kejriwal and his team," Mr Tiwari, who is also an MP, said in a statement."They are saying Manoj Tiwari is making fun of the people standing in bank and ATM queues through a song.. I sung to encourage and motivate those who were standing in the queues in a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive even after facing hardships," said Mr Tiwari, as quoted by IANS.The BJP leader also accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of diverting the attention from key issues."The main problem of Kejriwalji and AAP leaders is that I am visiting slums and clusters of the city and spending time there and travelling in Metro," he said.The MP added that people in slums were faving water scarcity and are forced to live under miserable conditions.Meanwhile, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra wrote a letter to the Delhi BJP chief and demanded an apology from the lawmaker for making fun of people."In the video, you are also seen saying that it was easy to befool people in the name of patriotism," Mr Mishra said. He further said that senior Delhi BJP leaders were sitting there and laughing "shamelessly" by thumping the table."Brother, this is disrespectful, painful and unacceptable... You, along with the BJP leaders present there, should apologise to the people of Delhi for mocking at them," Mr Mishra demanded.