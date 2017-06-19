Delhi BJP Celebrates 3 Years Of Modi Government

Delhi BJP's north-east and outer Delhi district units today organised 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' function to celebrate the completion of three years of "good governance" by the Narendra Modi government.The event held at Nangloi in New Delhi was attended by several senior party leaders, including Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and MP Udit Raj, a party release said.Addressing the function, Mr Gehlot said his Ministry of Social Justice was working to give new avenues to all backward classes as well as the handicapped and deprived sections of society in order to achieve the prime minister's aim to provide opportunity of economic growth to the poor.One such avenue was direct deposit of social welfare pensions in the bank accounts of the needy, he said.Mr Tiwari said the Modi government was working to bring change in the work culture in the country by encouraging self-employment and generating new jobs through increase in foreign equity.The function was also attended by municipal councillors, former MLAs as well as district and mandal office bearers, the release said.