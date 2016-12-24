Delhi Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 10-Year-Old Who He Ferried To School

A 60-year-old auto driver who used to ferry students to and from school has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, who used to take his vehicle occasionally, in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said today.The incident happened a couple of days back when the girl was returning from school.The accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and after she brought the matter to her parent's notice, they approached police and an FIR was registered, said a senior police officer.The accused, identified as Lakhni, was arrested the same night from the area, he said.He said the accused had tried to allegedly assault her on earlier occasions also but the girl was too scared to share it with her family. But this time, the accused allegedly touched her private parts and she informed her parents, he added.The accused had also threatened her with dire sequences.The auto-driver and ferries children from school. He sometimes used to ferry the girl from her school, he said. The girl stays with parents and two brothers in Geeta Colony area, he said.Police are verifying whether the accused had molested other children or were there any complaints against him from other children, he added.