Delhi Assembly To Summon Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik In Next Session

Delhi legislative assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Wednesday that he will summon city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik in the next session over law and order problem in the national capital.The move comes after Aam Aadmi Party legislators raised the issue of the killing of an e-rickshaw driver who had objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in the national capital last week.AAP lawmaker Alka Lamba said had there been a toilet nearby, the incident may not have taken place.Ms Lamba claimed that there was law and order problem also in the city.Replying to Ms Lamba, BJP MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa asked the Speaker to summon the police commissioner."The House will summon the police commissioner in the next session over the law & order problem," Mr Goel said.The speaker said it was responsibility of municipal corporations to construct toilets in the city, the civic bodies have failed to do so.