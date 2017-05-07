Delhi Assembly To Hold Special Session On May 9

The AAP government will hold a special session of the Delhi Assembly on May 9 over a number of issues concerning the national capital.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.The session is expected to be stormy as the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP will seek to corner each other on a range of issues.According to sources, AAP MLAs are expected to raise the recent CBI raid at the Delhi Secretariat and issuance of notice to the Aam Aadmi Party by the Centre to furnish details of its overseas funding at the session.The ruling party had already termed the raid and MHA's notice to AAP as "political vendetta" by the BJP-led Central government.On its part, the BJP, whose strength of MLAs has been increased from three to four in the 70-member Assembly after it won the Rajouri Garden bypoll last month, will try to corner the AAP government on several issues, including the seeking of report by the LG on the dismantling of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.