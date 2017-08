All three runways at the Delhi airport were closed on Sunday evening and flight operations temporarily suspended after a pilot said that he had spotted a drone in the area, news agency ANI reported. Several flights were diverted.Flight operations resumed about half-an-hour later.Two Air India flights were diverted to Lucknow and Ahmedabad following the incident. One flight each of GoAir and IndiGo that were diverted to Jaipur returned to Delhi at 8:31pm.More details are awaited.