Customs Agents Seize Foreign Currency Worth Rs 93 Lakh At Delhi Airport

A man was arrested carrying large amounts of foreign currency in a metal container at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi according to officials.

Delhi | | Updated: July 15, 2017 17:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Customs Agents Seize Foreign Currency Worth Rs 93 Lakh At Delhi Airport
New Delhi:  Foreign currency worth about Rs 93 lakh has been seized from a man by the customs department at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, officials said today.

The accused was intercepted yesterday when he was going to board a flight to Dubai.

"He was carrying foreign currency US $1,44,800, equivalent to Rs 92.59 lakh, which was concealed in a metal container bearing the marking 'Gopala Desi Ghee' kept inside his check-in baggage," a senior customs official said.

The currency was seized and the passenger was arrested, he said.

In another case, two persons were intercepted at the airport by the customs officials after their arrival from Abu Dhabi on Monday.

On detailed examination of their baggage, gold weighing about 2.8 kg was found, the official said.

The yellow metal, valuing about Rs 79 lakh, has been seized and the accused arrested, he said.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READTo Boost Defence Ties With India, US House Clears Over $600 Billion Bill
Foreign currencyman arrested in airportnew delhi airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................