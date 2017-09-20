Cricketer-Turned-Model Among 2 Held For Mobile Snatching In Delhi

A state-level cricketer-turned-model was among two persons arrested allegedly for robberies and snatching mobile phones here, the police said today.Praveen Khatkar and Iqbal alias Pappu, both aged 30, were arrested on September 16. They were active in the areas of Najafgarh and Chhawla, they said, adding seven mobile phones and a motorcycle used by the duo were recovered.Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested the two men from a 28 feet road in Prem Nagar of Najafgarh when they came to dispose of looted mobile phones.During interrogation, Khatkar told police that he started playing cricket when he studying in Class X.He claimed to have played at the state-level and represented Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said, adding that the accused also claimed to have practised in Ranji camps.After completing his graduation from the Delhi University, he started modelling along with playing cricket, Mr Singh said.Khatkar also told police that he participated in various ramp shows in Mumbai.During this period, he fell in bad company and started taking drugs. His drug addiction affected his modelling and cricketing career, Mr Singh added.Khatkar started committing snatching and robbery in the area in order to fulfill his requirement of drugs. He belongs to a wealthy family and has a daughter, the DCP said.