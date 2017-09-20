Court Sends Businessman To Custody In A Case Against A Cricketer

A director of a Delhi-based real estate firm was today sent to two-day police custody in a cheque bounce case in which cricketer Munaf Patel is also an accused.Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathy allowed custodial interrogation of Rahul Chamola, director of accused company Nivas Promoters Pvt Ltd, on a complaint alleging that the accused persons have cheated a Delhi resident of crores of rupees which were used in cricket betting and match-fixing.A Delhi court had on July 27 summoned Patel, one of the directors of the company, as an accused in the case.The complaint filed by Delhi resident Sunil Kumar Aggarwal claimed that he had paid money for flats in the accused company's Greater Noida housing project -- Oneleaf Troy, complainant's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, said.The deal was later cancelled and, while paying back the money, the company had issued several cheques to him worth crores of rupees which got dishonoured.The complaint was filed under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act against the company and six others."I have come to know that the accused persons have misused the funds in cricket betting and are involved in match fixing and misappropriated the funds by diverting them to Sri Lanka," the complainant said in his complaint based on which an FIR was registered.The complainant claimed that a legal notice was also sent to the accused persons, but they failed to make the payment.