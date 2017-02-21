Compensation For Delhi's Acid Attack Survivors Raised To 7 Lakh, High Court Told

The AAP government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh the compensation for acid attack survivors. The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who was hearing the plea of several women who are survivors of acid attack against the cap on compensation to be awarded in such cases.Delhi government's counsel Arun Panwar further informed the court that they have even directed all the hospitals in the capital, including hospitals under central government to provide free treatment to such victims.Mr Panwar also submitted that if the hospitals do not provide free treatment to acid attack survivors, contempt action will be taken against them.The women, who were rendered visually impaired besides other wounds as a result of the attack, have sought enhancement of the Rs 3 lakh compensation awarded to them by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) in 2016.They have also sought removal of the cap on compensation awarded under the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme.In addition to the enhanced compensation, they have sought directions to the Delhi government to reimburse the transportation cost incurred by them during their treatment.To which, the court has asked the authorities concerned to file a status report by March 20 indicating the policy with regard to reimbursement of money spent in transportation by the victims.Their plea also claims that while world over there are strict laws against use of acid and such attacks, in India the law is lacking in many respects as it does not address the issues of speedy investigation, expedited trials for survivors and inadequate compensation as most surgeries cost Rs 3 lac per procedure and victims sometimes need to undergo several operations.