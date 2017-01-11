Coldest Day In Delhi As Mercury Drops To 2.3 Degrees Celsius

Delhi today witnessed the coldest day of the season with temperature falling to 2.3 degrees Celsius at some parts of the national capital.The Safdarjung observatory, the figure of which is considered official for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius.Today's minimum temperature was the lowest in last five years, the MeT official said.At Palam the minimum temperature settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius and it was 5 and 5.3 degrees Celsius at Ayangar and Ridge respectively.The maximum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees, three notches below season's average at Safdarjung, the official said.The visibility was recorded at 500 metres at 5.30 am at Safdarjung which improved to 1,200 metres at 8.30 am and significantly improved to 2,000 metres at 11.30 am.At Palam, the visibility was 800 metres both at 5.30 am and 8.30 am. It improved to 1,000 metres at 11.30 am, the official said. However, flight operations were normal except for little delays.According to a senior Railway official, 11 north-bound trains were cancelled while 26 were delayed due to fog. The cancelled trains included Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express, New Delhi-Trivendrum Central Kerala Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. Express, New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express.The others cancelled were Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central GT Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hydrabad Deccan Dakshin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express.The humidity oscillated between 100 and 54 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky for tomorrow with mist and shallow fog in the morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are likely to hover around 17 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherperson said.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius.(with inputs from PTI and IANS)