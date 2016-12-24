Clear Skies Prevail In Delhi As Fog Delays 84 Trains

Mainly clear skies prevailed in the national capital even as dense cover of fog was witnessed in early morning hours which delayed 84 trains while 37 others were rescheduled due to poor visibility in northern states.The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 300 metres and 200 metres, respectively, at 5.30 am. It dipped to 200 metres at Safdarjung, while it was 300 metres at Palam, at 8.30 am, said a MeT official.The fog resulted in delay of 84 trains, while 37 trains were rescheduled, said a senior railway official.Flight operations at Delhi airport, however, remained normal, said an airport spokesperson.The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above average, while the minimum was pegged at 88 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the Met Department official said.Humidity oscillated between 97 and 60 per cent.The weatherman has predicted a mainly clear sky for tomorrow with the likelihood of moderate to dense fog in some areas.Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, while minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.