Class 12th Student Shot At After Brawl In Pub

A Class XII student was shot at outside south Delhi's Saket District Centre following a brawl in a pub, police said on Wednesday.The student, Ankit Meena had gone to the pub with his friends on Sunday. On the dance floor of the pub, when he was trying to get out, Ankit brushed past Bhanu who got angry, they said.Bhanu allegedly got into a scuffle with him and later shot at Ankit while his friends had gone to get the car, police said.The accused was arrested the next day and booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, they said.Ankit is a student of Government Boys School in J block area of Saket. His father has a furniture business while his mother is a homemaker, police said.