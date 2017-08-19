Delhi Teen Jumps Off Fourth Floor, Police Suspect Blue Whale Game

A Class 11 attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of his home in north west Delhi on Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a case of the online self-destructive Blue Whale game. The boy is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city.Though reports say the student, identified as Kush Agarwal, was playing the Blue Whale game on his mobile phone, police say they will be able to confirm the Blue Whale angle only after going through his phone which is locked. Police said there are no marks or cuts on his body."The Blue Whale" game, which originated in Russia, urges the players to indulge in daring, self-destructive tasks for 50 days before finally taking the 'winning' step of killing themselves, and each task must be filmed and shared as 'proof'.Kush's slippers, spectacles and mobile phone were found at the spot from where he jumped. A stool was also reportedly found at the spot.Police said the boy had changed his school recently and joined Montfort Senior Secondary School in Ashok Vihar, and that it is possible that the he is facing depression as he missed his old friends.A Kerala teenager's family recently alleged that he killed himself after playing the dangerous game.Manoj C Manu, 16, hung himself at his house in Vilapilasala near the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram on July 26. Earlier this month, a Mumbai schoolboy posted what he called his "last picture" on Instagram before jumping off a building in the Andheri suburb, suspected to be India's first case of 'Blue Whale' game death.The central government had asked all online platforms, including Google, Facebook and WhatsApp to check the spread of the "Blue Whale Challenge".