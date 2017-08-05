Chopped Pieces Of A Man's Body Found In 2 Travel Bags Dumped In Delhi

The body of an unidentified man was chopped into pieces, stuffed in two travel bags and dumped in an open field in outer Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.The bags were spotted by a few rag-pickers this morning and the police were informed.Policemen visited the spot and recovered the bags. The body has been sent for post-mortem, a police officer said, adding that a case has been registered.Police said, "The man's face, legs, arms and torso were chopped into pieces."The victim appeared to be aged around 35 years.The police have found an 'Om' sign tattooed on his arm which they believe will help them identify the person.The police said that there were no blood stains found around the bags which has led them to suspect that he was murdered elsewhere after which the body was cut into pieces and thrown in the open field.