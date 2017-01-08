Chilly Sunday Morning With Cloudy Sky, Less Fog In Delhi

It was a chilly Sunday morning in New Delhi with the mercury further dropping by two degree, and the minimum temperature recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.There was shallow fog with good visibility on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.The Met office forecast dense fog on Monday morning, with a slight drop in the maximum temperature across the city."The days ahead will be colder as the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperatures is likely to drop due to western disturbances," an IMD official told IANS.The IMD forecast no further rainfall. The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 600 metres and the humidity was 98 per cent."The visibility has improved and fog has become shallow due to rain on Saturday morning," the official said.Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.The minimum temperature on January 8 in 2016 was 12 degree Celsius, in 2015 (on the same date) it was seven degree Celsius, the temperature was four degree Celsius in 2014 and three degree Celsius in 2013.The year 2016 has been recorded as the warmest so far.