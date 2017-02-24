'Children Bank Of India' Notes: Man Tasked With Refilling SBI ATM Arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested today in connection with a case in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar area where a SBI ATM had allegedly dispensed four notes of Rs 2,000 with "Children Bank Of India" written on them.Romil Baaniya, DCP (Southeast) said that the cash custodian was arrested today."The accused was already identified yesterday and today we arrested him. He has been identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Isha, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar," he said.Mr Isha was the custodian of the cash at the time it was being placed in the ATM. He is an employee of Brinks India Pvt Ltd which is responsible for the task of placing cash in ATMs, said the officer.During the course of investigation, CCTV footage of the ATM vending machine area was thoroughly scanned.Mr Isha had done his bachelors of Arts from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.Rohit Kumar, who works as a customer care executive at a call centre in Chhatarpur, had gone to withdraw cash from the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Sangam Vihar on February 6.He got four notes of Rs 2,000 which had "Churan label" written on them in place of the official watermark.The notes also had "PK" written on them in place of the RBI stamp and the top left corner had "Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank" written instead of Reserve Bank of India.He approached police with a complaint and a case was registered. Earlier, a case under sections 489B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489E (Making or using documents resembling currency-notes or bank-notes) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) was registered at Sangam Vihar police station.Later, the sections were finalised as 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.Further investigation are underway.