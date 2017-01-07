Chased By Police, Gang Pushes Stolen Cows From Truck

Members of a Mewat-based gang today allegedly stole cows from a dairy in south Delhi and when police were chasing them, they pushed the bovines from their truck and pelted stones on the PCR van, police said.Vasant Kunj north police station received information that some unknown persons were loading cows in a truck near Masoodpur dairy, a senior police officer said.The persons in the truck were going towards Mehrauli with the cattle when the PCR van started trailing the vehicle, he added.In order to throw police off track, they allegedly pelted stone at the van, the officer said.The accused also pushed out all the cows from the moving truck when the vehicle turned turtle near Lado Sarai T-point, he said.The accused fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the officer said, adding a country-made pistol seized recovered from the truck that had been stolen from RK Puram. The cows escaped the incident unhurt, he said.It is suspected that the accused belonged to Mewat and were five in number. Police is yet to identify the accused."A case under relevant IPC sections and sections of 25 Arms Act, 3 PDPP Act (The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act), 5/12 of Cattle Preservation Act was registered," the officer said.The FIR has been registered on the statement of head constable Devendra who chased the accused.