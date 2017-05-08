Charge That Arvind Kejriwal Received Rs 2 Crore To Be Probed By Police

New Delhi: The allegation that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received Rs 2 crore cash has been referred by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the anti-corruption branch of the police for investigation. Kapil Mishra, sacked as minister by Mr Kejriwal on the weekend, went public with the stunning accusation on Sunday.
The anti-corruption branch is headed by MK Meena, an officer who was repeatedly targeted by Mr Kejriwal and AAP and labeled as "corrupt".
Mr Kejriwal has not reacted till now; the only tweet from his account since yesterday is a message congratulating Emmanuel Macron on becoming French President.
But his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly defended him and rubbished the allegation of Mr Mishra, who claimed he saw Mr Kejriwal receive the money from another minister, Satyendar Jain. Mr Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia said the allegations are a "joke" and stressed that Mr Mishra had presented no proof.
Mr Mishra has claimed he will share evidence with the anti-corruption branch today and "tell them everything". The 36-year-old AAP leader visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat yesterday before revealing to reporters what he had been hinting was a massive scandal within his party.
He has claimed that he saw Mr Kejriwal himself accepting money on Friday and decided to raise his voice as "it was impossible to wait even for a day."
"I have asked for a CBI probe. I want to say that (Arvind) Kejriwal, Satyendar (Jain) and I should go through a lie detector test," Mr Mishra said today.
He claims he has pointed at multiple instances of corruption within AAP, including in political funding in Punjab, but the Chief Minister told him "such things happen in politics".
He questioned what he alleged was Mr Kejriwal's "inaction" on his report on the alleged Rs. 400-crore water tanker scam during the tenure of the previous Sheila Dikshit government.
Mr Mishra was removed on Saturday evening after a series of tweets from him promised explosive revelations. Mr Sisodia said it was because his work was not up to the mark, but Mr Mishra said he was edged out after he threatened to reveal big names.