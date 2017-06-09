Chaos Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home, Courtesy Kapil Mishra And Troupe

At Arvind Kejriwal's home in Delhi this morning, there was a huge commotion as sacked minister Kapil Mishra arrived with drums, singers and more than a dozen people and demanded to meet the Chief Minister. Mr Mishra, Mr Kejriwal's close aide turned chief bugbear, was stopped by the police as he tried to enter the residence, cutting through a crowd of visitors waiting for an audience with the Chief Minister as part of his weekly durbar for the public.A large number of policemen were posted outside Mr Kejriwal's home and a barricade was put up.The Chief Minister reportedly sent word inviting his former minister to come and meet him alone. But Mr Mishra refused and taunted his mentor: "I only have 15-20 people with me. Why are you afraid? Only chor (thieves) can't look you in the eyes."Mr Mishra, who has participated in many sit-ins and protests with Mr Kejriwal in the past, shouted slogans, waving what he called documents to "prove" corruption by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. A singing troupe that he had apparently brought along sat on the road and started a performance.Mr Mishra said he wanted to ask Mr Kejriwal "why he is not sacking health minister Satyendar Jain".The suspended AAP leader has alleged that Mr Kejriwal was given Rs 2 crore cash by Mr Jain and, over the past few weeks, added on more corruption allegations.Last month, when Mr Mishra tried to raise corruption allegations in the AAP-dominated Delhi Assembly, he was manhandled by lawmakers and dragged out of the house by marshals.