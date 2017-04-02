At Arvind Kejriwal's Rally, Chants Of 'Modi Modi'. How He Responded

Ahead of the Delhi municipal polls, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was greeted with chants of 'Modi, Modi' by a group of men today who tried to protest his rallies in northeast Delhi's Ghonda area and Gautam Vihar Chowk in the south. The Delhi Chief Minister, however, retorted that chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name would neither reduce power tariffs nor abolish house tax."If doing so results in the abolition of house tax, then I would chant 'Modi, Modi'. Did PM Modi reduce your power tariffs? If power tariffs reduce by chanting 'Modi, Modi', then I would do so," Mr Kejriwal jibed."Chanting 'Modi, Modi' would not satiate hunger. Few people have turned mad," he further said.The municipal polls in Delhi, scheduled for April 23, are crucial for the AAP which, despite emerging as the second largest party in Punjab, failed to win a single seat in Goa. The AAP and the Congress seek to dethrone the BJP - which is aiming for third consecutive term - in the civic bodies.In his address, Mr Kejriwal accused the BJP and the Congress of conspiring to take over the water and power departments to initiate a hike in tariffs.The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to make the city clean within a year and ran through his government's decisions to cut power tariffs and provide free water, capped at 20,000 litres per connection every month."We ended corruption. We hjave saved Rs 350 crore from the construction of five flyovers in the last two years," he claimed.The AAP has promised to "abolish house tax" should they win the municipal polls."We will turn the MCDs around. Just like we made the Delhi Jal Board a profitable enterprise despite providing water free of cost," he said.