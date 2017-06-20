Centre Approves Delhi Metro Lines Extension

The Urban Development Ministry has approved the extension of the proposed Aerocity Tughlaqabad and Defence Colony-Saket metro lines upto Jaitpur and IGNOU, respectively. The announcement was made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in New Delhi today after a meeting with Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.Mr Bidhuri, MP from south Delhi, met with Mr Naidu and raised the demand of the metro fourth phase lines, besides complaining against delay in execution of work on the proposed lines, a statement said."Naidu directed the officers that the work on the IVth phase of Delhi Metro should be expedited and the approval for the extension of the two lines given today be forwarded to the Delhi government," Mr Bidhuri was quoted as saying in the statement.Mr Bidhuri said the Delhi government "did not show its categorical commitment for the funds" to be given by it, resulting in "delay" of the work.The Delhi government had approved the fourth phase of Delhi metro comprising six lines in July last year. The work on it was scheduled to start in the current year and expected to be completed in three years.