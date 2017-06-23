CBI Registers 16 Cases To Investigate Bank Fraud Of Rs 145 Crore

The CBI has registered multiple cases into alleged fraud using similar planning committed on the Corporation Bank which led to a loss of over Rs 145 crore to it. The agency has registered six cases related to loan fraud committed at the bank's Vasant Kunj branch in New Delhi and five each for cheating at Vasant Vihar and Aali branches.The former chief managers, branch manager of the Corporation Bank and other private persons, private firms, including their proprietors and owners, mostly based in Delhi, an advocate and some unidentified persons have been booked by the agency, CBI spokesperson said today.He said searches were conducted today at 13 places, including 10 in Delhi, two in Ghaziabad and one in Gandhinagar, on the premises of the accused persons and firms which led to recovery of incriminating documents."This is in addition to three more cases which were earlier registered relating to bank fraud in Vasant Kunj branch of Corporation Bank, Delhi and the searches were also conducted on June 1, 2017 at 10 places," the CBI said.The same group of private persons had allegedly floated various firms for the purpose of cheating the bank by taking loans on the basis of fake and forged documents."The concerned bank officials had allegedly processed and finalised the loan applications without verifying the documents and without completing pre-sanctioned formalities in haste and ultimately the loans became Non-Performing Assets (NPA)," the spokesperson said.He said the accused had mortgaged the properties which were already mortgaged to another bank."The accounts turned into NPA and an alleged loss to the tune of Rs 145.48 crore (approx) was caused to the bank," he said.