Collapse
Expand

Cab Driver Killed After His Car Is Hit By Speeding BMW Car In South Delhi

Delhi | | Updated: January 23, 2017 11:31 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cab Driver Killed After His Car Is Hit By Speeding BMW Car In South Delhi

A cab driver was killed after a BMW car rammed his Wagon R car at south Delhi

New Delhi:  A private cab driver was killed last night after a speeding BMW car crashed into his car in south Delhi last night.

Nazrul Islam, 32, was from West Bengal. He died instantly. His cab, a Wagon R, was completely wrecked at the back.

The driver of the BMW, which was also badly mangled, reportedly stopped and asked about the cab driver but ran away.
bmw car accident south delhi 2


The police say both the cars were moving from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar when they collided. The impact was such that the Wagon R was flung in the air and skidded for a few metres before coming to a stop.

The BMW was being driven at breakneck speed; the driver lost control and hit the cab.

The police have accessed CCTV footage near the accident site and are trying to establish who was driving the BMW.

Nazrul has a wife and two children aged two and four.

An eyewitness who described the crash as being "loud like a bomb blast", called the police.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAt Chennai's Marina Beach, Jallikattu Protests Now Marred By Violence
BMW accidentCab driverAccidentsouth Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DJallikattu

................................ Advertisement ................................