Businessman's Body Found With Bullet Injuries Found In Car In Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A 37-year-old man's body with a bullet wound to the chest was found in a car in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area today.The man has been identified as Mohammad Afzal, a resident of Jamia Nagar.Police said Mr Afzal's body was found in the driver's seat in his black SUV by a passerby near the Holy Family Hospital on Okhla Road.Police said Mr Afzal was under debt after his snacks shop was demolished a few months back.It is yet to be ascertained whether he committed suicide or was murdered.The car's engine and air conditioning was on and the music was playing at full volume, said a senior police officer.Mr Afzal's family, however, claimed that he did not display any suicidal tendencies.His brother told the police Mr Afzal was looking for a newshop in the area.Police is scanning CCTV footage from the area to determine the sequence of events leading to Mr Afzal's death.