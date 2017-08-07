Bus Failures, Rakhi Rush Tie Delhi Traffic In Knots

Festive rush, rains and breakdown of a number of DTC buses brought traffic in parts of the national capital to its knees today.Vehicles crawled on major arterial roads and intersections such as Dhaula Kuan and ITO, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.A dead camel near Delhi Secretariat obstructed traffic along the ITO-Laxmi Nagar corridor, the Delhi Traffic police tweeted. Three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, at Dhaula Kuan, Roshnara Road and Delhi Gate, suffered mechanical failures, causing tailbacks, the official said."Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Bhopura Border towards Ghaziabad due to festival. Kindly avoid the stretch. "Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Peera Garhi towards Rohini due to festival. Kindly avoid the stretch," said alerts put out by Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter.