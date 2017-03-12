Bus Drives Into Flower Shop In Delhi, 1 Dead

One person was killed and three others injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation bus ran into a flower shop in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 9.50 am when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the flower shop, a senior police officer said.Four people sitting at the shop located on the footpath on West Avenue Road in Central Market were injured and were rushed to the hospital. One of them died during treatment, he said."The bus on route number 567(Nangloi to Lajpat Nagar) was allegedly being driven at high speed," the officer said, adding the driver, 40-year-old Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested.The driver claimed that a vehicle moving ahead of the bus took a sudden turn. To avoid hitting it, he applied the brakes and lost control over the vehicle and drove into the flower shop, the officer said.It is suspected that the bus driver was overspeeding and that is why could not apply the brakes in time and lost control over the vehicle, he said.The victim has been identified as Raja, while Mithun, Rakesh Kumar and Shankar are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be out of danger, police said.