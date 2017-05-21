Burglar With 54 Cases, Inspired By Justin Bieber Arrested Along With His Accomplices

A group of burglars, headed by a fan of Justin Bieber, who often robbed to fund his fantasy of imitating the international pop star's life style and throw lavish parties, has been busted with arrest of all its five members, police said on Saturday.According to the police, Roshan Messi, 18, headed the group operating out of high-profile areas housing diplomats and other officials in south Delhi. Five other members of the group include, Monu, 27, Anju chauhan, 25, Vickey Rawat, 24 and Sharon Kant. They were involved in 54 cases of robbery.Acting on a tip off, a police team, apprehended three of the accused when they planned to carry out an act of robbery in Moti Bagh on Thursday. Police later arrested the leader Roshan Messi and a member, Anju Chauhan."Messi was fond of singing Justin Bieber songs and dressing like him. He was attracted to the lavish lifestyle of Bieber. He was a school dropout and had dreamt to become a rockstar. He is fond of listening to English songs and was attracted to the lifestyle of Hollywood pop singers," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh told IANS."Messi set up his own gang and committed these crimes to fulfill his desires of partying and wearing branded clothes. He even said that there were days when he used to call his gang members to party and spend Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 for the purpose," he added.The group targeted areas in and around Shantiniketan, Saket, Sarojini Nagar and some other localities around south Delhi."On May 4, soon after their release from a juvenile correction Home, they all started to target the residence of a French diplomat and a retired IAS officer," Mr Singh said.