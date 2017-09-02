Building Collapse In North Delhi's Sadar Bazar

According to the police, there were no reports of casualties, as people ran out of the building when a part of it collapsed.

Delhi | | Updated: September 02, 2017 08:03 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Building Collapse In North Delhi's Sadar Bazar

The building was used for commercial purposes with the ground floor housing a few shops

New Delhi:  A four-storeyed building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar this evening, a fire department official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said. A call was received around 5.20 pm about a building collapse in Pan Mandi, the official from the Delhi Fire Services said, adding that eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the police, there were no reports of casualties, as people ran out of the building when a part of it collapsed.

The building was used for commercial purposes with the ground floor housing a few shops, and others being used as godowns, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READNewly Appointed Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani Will Not Draw Any Salary
Sadar BazaarDelhi building collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................