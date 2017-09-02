Building Collapse In North Delhi's Sadar Bazar

A four-storeyed building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar this evening, a fire department official said.No one was injured in the incident, he said. A call was received around 5.20 pm about a building collapse in Pan Mandi, the official from the Delhi Fire Services said, adding that eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.According to the police, there were no reports of casualties, as people ran out of the building when a part of it collapsed.The building was used for commercial purposes with the ground floor housing a few shops, and others being used as godowns, the official said.