British Man Arrested For Molesting Visually Impaired Children In Delhi

A 54-year-old British man has been arrested for sexually abusing three visually impaired children at a non-profit in Delhi, police said today.Murray Ward, a frequent visitor and donor to the at the National Association For The Blind or NAB in South Delhi's RK Puram area, allegedly molested the children on Saturday. The police were called in yesterday after the children complained about the incident. The children were residents at the facility for the visually impaired.Ward was employed by a private company in Gurgaon till April this year, police said."In February 2017, he had suffered a paralytic attack and since then, has been under treatment. The accused, as per preliminary investigation, is found to be a paedophile," the police said in a statement.Police have seized Ward's cellphone and computer which have been found to contain 'objectionable' video clips, police said, without detailing.