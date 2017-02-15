Boy With Autism Seeks Nursery Admission; Approaches High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from the Delhi government on a plea filed by a boy suffering from mild autism who requested to be allowed admission in nursery class under Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category.Justice VK Rao asked the Delhi government to file a reply on the plea of Parth Bhatia, aged four years and 10 months, who is suffering from mild autism. The court listed the mater for February 28.The court was hearing an application filed by Parth's parents who challenged a January 9 circular claiming that it has arbitrarily clubbed CWSN with other Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Group category.The application filed by advocate, RK Kapoor, has sought the court's direction to grant separate quota for CWSN students in admission, out of 25 per cent reserved for EWS/DG category in private unaided recognised schools.The counsel told the court that the petitioner's fundamental constitutional and other civil rights are being violated."It is urged that, statutorily, quota for CWSN stands inbuilt within the 25 per cent quota earmarked for children belonging to EWS and DG, which is violative of article of the Constitution. There should be a separate quota for CWSN," the petitioner said in his plea.The counsel added that disabled persons require special attention in order to cross the barriers that they face."This categorization of children with disability, thus, stands distinct from others mentioned in the broader category of 'disadvantaged group'," the plea said.