Bomb Scare At Delhi Metro Station Due To Unattended Cash Bag

A bag with Rs 1.15 lakh in cash, left behind by a commuter, caused a bomb scare at a airport link metro station in Delhi today.Officials said the incident was reported from the IGI airport station at about 2:45 pm when a CISF official spotted the unattended bag at the x-ray baggage scanner. He immediately informed his superiors and a bomb detection and disposal team was called in.However, nothing suspicious was found in the bag and a cash of Rs 1.15 lakh, a laptop and a cheque book were recovered from it, they said.The bomb alert was called off after few minutes, they said.CISF officials later went through the CCTV footage and saw a man placing the bag for scanning but not picking it up later."After sometime, a Patna-based commuter came back to claim the bag. He said he had forgotten it on the x-ray machine as he was in a hurry. The bag was handed over to him after checking the bona fides," they added.In a similar case, an unclaimed suitcase created a scare at the Chennai airport, said officials. They later checked the suitcase and declared that it contained some used clothes left behind by a passenger.