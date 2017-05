BJP Complaining Of Corruption Is Like Gabbar Preaching Non-Violence: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party today said the corruption allegations by its sacked water minister Kapil Mishra were prompted by the BJP. The party was trying to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the allegations were nothing to what the BJP has been accused of, AAP alleged."The BJP complaining about corruption is like Gabbar (villain in the '70s Bollywood super-hit Sholay) preaching about non-violence," said senior party leader Sanjay Singh. "The BJP is a party where one leader was caught taking bribe in defence deal. What about Vyapam scam, what about Kirti Azad?"