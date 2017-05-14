BJP Complaining Of Corruption Is Like Gabbar Preaching Non-Violence: AAP The Aam Aadmi Party said Kapil Mishra was repeating the allegations of the BJP, which was trying to malign Arvind Kejriwal

AAP earlier said Kapil Mishra's allegations do not merit a response. New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party today said the corruption



"The BJP complaining about corruption is like Gabbar (villain in the '70s Bollywood super-hit Sholay) preaching about non-violence," said senior party leader Sanjay Singh. "The BJP is a party where one leader was caught taking bribe in defence deal. What about Vyapam scam, what about Kirti Azad?"



<div id='ndtvrelcontent'></Though AAP had largely ignored the allegations of Mr Mishra, saying it doesn't merit a response, today's comments came in the wake of a series of accusations by Kapil Mishra that included siphoning of money, hawala transactions through hundreds of shell companies and hiding financial details from the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



But AAP said the person assisting Mr Mishra at today's press conference, former AAP member Neel Haslam, was associated with the BJP. "Kapil's aide Neel also worked with Jaitley (union finance minister Arun Jaitley) and the BJP. And now he is doing a press conference with Kapil Mishra. He showed fake cheques."



Mr Haslam, who used to be part of AAP's media cell and was sacked a couple of years ago, had levelled similar charges at the party and Mr Kejriwal.



"For the last 10 years, the BJP and the Congress have never declared 70% to 80% of their donations," said Mr Singh. "Will ask BJP to stop false propaganda, stop backstabbing. If you want, face us directly."



Mr Mishra -- who adopted an allegation-a-day strategy since his suspension from the party last week - said he had proof of every accusation and would visit the Central Bureau of Investigation tomorrow to file another complaint. So far, he claimed to have filed three complaints against Mr Kejriwal and various AAP leaders.



The BJP has hailed Mr Mishra's allegations as a 'better late than never' development. Demanding that Mr Kejriwal step down, the party's Delhi unit chief met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last week.



