Bikers Snatch Bangles From Woman Near Police Headquarter In Delhi's ITO

Two bike-borne men snatched the bangles of a 50-year-old woman travelling in an auto and fled after firing in the air, just a short distance away from the police headquarters in New Delhi's ITO area.The woman was travelling from east Delhi's Shakarpur to Hauz Kazi this evening when the incident happened, the police said.The bike-borne men overtook the three-wheeler she was in and snatched her 'kadas'. She suffered injuries as she tried to resist, they added.While fleeing, the miscreants fired in the air to scare off anyone looking to follow them. No one was injured in the firing, the police said.