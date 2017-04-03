Big Delhi Congress Wicket Wobbles, Former Minister AK Walia Offers to Resign

Just ahead of the crucial civic elections, AK Walia, a big name in the Delhi Congress has offered to resign, upset with the leadership saying "no one listens" in the party. The veteran Congressman has alleged that the party is ignoring "ground efforts by party workers" and fielding "outsiders" in his area in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.Dr Walia commands big support in east Delhi. A medical doctor, he was health minister in the Congress government in Delhi of Sheila Dikshit and has held several other portfolios in a long career.The veteran politician's threat to quit his many years party exposes deep differences in the party, which is attempting to regroup after being wiped out in state elections two years ago. In the Arvind Kejriwal wave that swept Delhi, the Congress could win no seats in the 70-member assembly.The BJP had done a little better winning three, while Mr Kejriwal's Aam AAdmi Party had won 67.Ajay Maken, the man brought back to Delhi politics by the Congress, does not share a warm equation with Dr Walia, who told NDTV today that "even my calls are not answered."The MCD elections to be held this month are the next big test of strength in Delhi and the BJP is approaching it with a battle strategy equal to the ones it has crafted for assembly polls as it seeks to extend its winning streak in local elections around the country.The BJP has dominated the MCD for years and has for this year's election announced it will repeat no councillor, fielding only new faces. It has also declared a A-list of campaigners that includes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and 14 union ministers.For the Aam AAdmi Party, the MCD elections is a do-or-die battle as it struggles to remain relevant after a poor showing in Goa and Punjab in assembly elections last month. It is now attempting to consolidate its hold in Delhi.In the face of such competition, the Congress can ill-afford rebellion. The party announced candidates for 140 of the 272 MCD seats over the weekend.The MCD elections will be held on April 23.