Bhojpuri Actor Kidnaps Son To Settle Score With Ex-Wife

A Bhojpuri actor has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his 2-year-old son to settle score with his ex-wife, police said today.According to the police, Mohammed Shahid kidnapped his son in connivance with his live-in partner, and misled the police during the investigation.Mr Shahid was apparently angry at his ex-wife for refusing to give the child's custody to him, they said. On June 26, Mumtaz, a resident of Jaitpur, lodged a complaint in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar police station claiming that her grandson had been kidnapped.The police conducted raids in different areas of Delhi and Bareilly at Uttar Pradesh. When the police raised doubts on Mr Shahid, the accused disappeared."On the basis of a tip-off, Shahid was arrested yesterday from east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar along with his live-in partner," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya.The child was rescued and united with his mother, he said.During the interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he had called his ex-wife's mother and his son for Eid shopping at Batla House. He then handed over the child to his live-in partner.She kept the child with her at different places in the National Capital Region (NCR). The accused joined them later, police added.