Arvind Kejriwal & Co To Meet Aam Aadmis Everyday. Without Appointment

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, will slot an hour each day to interact with the public and he has also ordered ministers and officers to do the same. This is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's first such instruction, days after being accused of playing hooky from work by Kapil Mishra, his former minister turned incessant problem.
All ministers and official will meet people in their offices - without appointment - between 10 and 11 am, Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia announced today.
"The Chief Minister has also ordered that from Monday to Friday, no officer will keep any meetings during this time span," Mr Sisodia told reporters.
He said Mr Kejriwal would also meet the public on weekdays during this time; whether he would meet them in the Secretariat or the camp office would be specified.
In his order, Mr Kejriwal said: "I have received several complaints from the public that officers are not easily accessible for redressal of their grievances."
Last week, Kapil Mishra, sacked minister, alleged that Mr Kejriwal had gone to his office only twice in the past year. In a post on social media, Mr Mishra also described Mr Kejriwal as the Chief Minister who has no portfolio, who "works the least and takes most holidays" and "is on his way to becoming most corrupt".
Mr Mishra was sacked earlier this month. The AAP has said that the decision was taken due to Mr Mishra's "poor performance" and has also dismissed his allegations as wild and baseless.
Responding to his daily allegations at a recent party meeting, Mr Kejriwal said he was "hurt"and commented, "I would have been in jail had there been an iota of truth in his allegations."