Auto Driver Dies After Iron Rods From Truck Ahead Of Him Pierced His Body

A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed early on Wednesday morning after his vehicle rammed into a truck and iron rods protruding from it pierced through his body, the police said.A 14-wheel truck was moving ahead of the auto-rickshaw and its taillights were not on. Naresh Kumar could not see the protruding rods and rammed into them, they said."The rods pierced through the auto-rickshaw and his body, killing him on the spot," the police said."The accident occurred on the Nizamuddin Bridge around 4:30 am when the auto was going towards Noida with a couple of passengers, who also suffered minor injuries," they said.In another incident, a police personnel and a man, who was detained for roaming around an embassy in New Delhi, were injured when a car hit their vehicle in Chanakpuri yesterday. The van was hit by a car with an Uttarkhand number plate, the police said.The accident occurred when the van was taking two persons, who were detained for moving suspiciously near the Japanese Embassy, to the Chanakyapuri Police Station, they said.The car's driver Ankush Gupta has been arrested and it is being investigated whether he knew the detained men.