At 4 Degrees, Delhi Records Season's Lowest As Cold Wave Intensifies

The residents of Delhi today woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. Humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 85 per cent even as it did not discomfort to the people of Delhi. "The sky will remain clear with shallow to moderate fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department or IMD official told news agency IANS. "Skies will remain clear and maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius," the official said.According to railways, 11 north-bound trains were cancelled while 26 were running late by several hours due to bad weather. Seven trains also had to be rescheduled. The cancelled trains included Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express, New Delhi-Trivendrum Central Kerala Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. Express, New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express.The others cancelled were Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central GT Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hydrabad Deccan Dakshin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express,More of those cancelled included New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Delhi Junction-Sealdah West Bengal Sampark Kranti Express, Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab and Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi.Flight operations were normal, according to Delhi airport website. The visibility was recorded at 1200 meters at 8.30 am at Safdarjung observatory while at Palam, the visibility was 800 meters.An official of the IMD has predicted clear skies throughout the day in the city. The forecast read that there will be no rain and the cold wave could mellow down from January 13 (Friday) onwards.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius.On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 5.2 degrees Celsius. Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the weather office said.