Arvind Kejriwal Will Face Trial In Criminal Defamation Case Filed By Arun Jaitley: Delhi Judge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must face trial in a criminal defamation case filed against him by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi court said today. Mr Kejriwal, the judge said, had exhibited "dilatory tactics to delay trial" and must be present in court on March 25 when charges will be framed against him and other senior leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party.Mr Jaitley had in December 2015, filed civil and criminal defamation cases against Mr Kejriwal and five others of the Aam Aadmi Party for accusing him of corruption linked to Delhi's cricket body DDCA, which he headed for 13 years till 2013.Mr Jaitley has alleged that Mr Kejriwal made false allegations for "political mileage, causing irreversible damage to him."Last year, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had dismissed Mr Kejriwal's petition that the defamation case against him be dropped.